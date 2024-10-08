Threadgill Financial LLC Has $18.45 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 11.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,543 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,338,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2,714.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,267,000 after purchasing an additional 115,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 117,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,169.38.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,053.45 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,132.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3,010.08.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $46.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

