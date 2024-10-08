Threshold (T) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $238.70 million and $4.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02410361 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,814,340.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

