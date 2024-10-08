Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 387,465 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 732.3% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 200,695 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 418,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 54.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 113,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 246.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 108,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of SVC stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

