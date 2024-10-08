Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $680,000 in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 84,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

