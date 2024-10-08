Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 412 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

