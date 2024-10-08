Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 6,500 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.13, for a total transaction of C$52,845.00.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Robert Blair Tamblyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 2,100 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$17,136.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 9,078 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$74,167.26.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$7.16 and a 52 week high of C$8.66.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.