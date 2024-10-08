Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TPSC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

