TomoChain (TOMO) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TomoChain has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $8.90 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Profile

TomoChain’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,830,754 coins. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @buildonviction and its Facebook page is accessible here. TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain. The official website for TomoChain is viction.xyz.

Buying and Selling TomoChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Viction (VIC), formerly TomoChain, is a layer-1 blockchain emphasizing a user-centric approach with zero-gas transactions, speed, security, and scalability. It supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and promotes the use of decentralized applications and token issuance. Founded by Long Vuong, Viction is designed to make Web3 more accessible and convenient for a broad range of users. Its introduction of the TRC25 token standard reflects its commitment to user-friendliness and innovation in the blockchain sector.”

