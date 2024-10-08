Toncoin Price Reaches $5.21 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.21 or 0.00008367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $17.80 billion and approximately $199.84 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,313.76 or 1.00027246 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00053717 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,816,267 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

