Toncoin Price Tops $5.20 on Major Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.77 billion and approximately $221.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00008286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,112,778,960 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,112,758,739.20603 with 2,536,042,701.299206 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.2168971 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $201,372,134.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

