Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $44.30. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 5,522 shares traded.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTP. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 116,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $213,000.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

