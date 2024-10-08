Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.19 and traded as high as $44.30. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 5,522 shares traded.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
