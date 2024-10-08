TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 158.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 928,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,881,000 after purchasing an additional 568,672 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after acquiring an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,717,000 after acquiring an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $22,081,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,810,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,585,000 after purchasing an additional 308,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.