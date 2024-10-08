Trade Desk’s (TTD) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $111.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. Trade Desk has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,248 shares of company stock worth $112,842,406. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 26.4% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.