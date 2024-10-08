TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.5 %

TMDX stock opened at $134.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.44 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,012,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,770.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,205 shares of company stock worth $10,089,374. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.