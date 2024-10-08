Traveka Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 11,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Whitford Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,973,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $3,759,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,129,306 shares in the company, valued at $355,743,153.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,922,911. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.42. 3,366,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,832,170. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.