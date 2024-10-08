Traveka Wealth LLC Buys 195 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 776,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,846. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $237.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.