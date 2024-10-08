Traveka Wealth LLC Buys 312 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,888,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,048,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $271.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $776.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

