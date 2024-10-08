Traveka Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,645 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 380.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,728,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.35.

PLD traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 635,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

