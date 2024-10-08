Traveka Wealth LLC Has $3.34 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Traveka Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after acquiring an additional 362,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,395,169 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

