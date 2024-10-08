Traveka Wealth LLC Has $355,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 15,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.12.

Danaher Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.46. 254,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

