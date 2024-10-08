Traveka Wealth LLC Has $452,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Traveka Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $168.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

