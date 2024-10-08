Traveka Wealth LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $494.25. The company had a trading volume of 356,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,072. The company has a market capitalization of $459.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.22.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,924,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

