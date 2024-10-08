Traveka Wealth LLC Purchases 460 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SAP by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in SAP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $6.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $127.30 and a 12 month high of $231.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

