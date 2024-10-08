Traveka Wealth LLC Sells 124 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Traveka Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 3,219,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,067,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

