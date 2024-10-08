TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.30 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.30 billion and approximately $321.33 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,572,814,857 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.
Buying and Selling TRON
