TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TrueCar Stock Performance

TrueCar stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.45 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.85.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,492. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TrueCar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 29.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 151,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TrueCar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,276,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 41,592 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

