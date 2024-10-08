Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after acquiring an additional 834,048 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,879,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

