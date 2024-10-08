Truist Financial Corp Sells 888 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,829 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth about $189,055,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,159,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

EA opened at $142.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.35. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.92 and a twelve month high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock worth $4,006,565. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

