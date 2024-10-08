Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,600 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $31,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,604.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 7th, Elliot Noss sold 100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $1,982.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Elliot Noss sold 1,700 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $33,983.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Elliot Noss sold 1,000 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $20,330.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Elliot Noss sold 400 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $8,572.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Elliot Noss sold 5,700 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $125,571.00.

Tucows stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Free Report ) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.42 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 490.14% and a negative net margin of 26.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in Tucows by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

