Turners Automotive Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:TRA)

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83.
Turners Automotive Group Company Profile
