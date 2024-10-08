Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

UBER opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.