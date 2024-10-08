Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold.

UBSFY opened at $2.95 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

