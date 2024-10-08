UBS Group Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Aramark Stock Up 1.2 %

ARMK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 231,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,477,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,602,000 after acquiring an additional 923,683 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 720,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,391,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 681,735 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

