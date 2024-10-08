UBS Group Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $92.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.28% from the stock’s current price.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NTRS traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. 228,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,071. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $591,787,000 after buying an additional 261,285 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after buying an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,644,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,060,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 219,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

