UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

ULS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

UL Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UL Solutions will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UL Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,089,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $586,000.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

