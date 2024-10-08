Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $31.49 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ultra has a market cap of $31.49 million and approximately $814,285.70 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,080.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.77 or 0.00527856 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000160 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007019 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08204476 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $1,041,165.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

