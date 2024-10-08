United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Insider Sells $299,706.56 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $299,706.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,366.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

UNFI traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 1,235,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in United Natural Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 94,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

