United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $22.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

