United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,029.96 ($13.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,033.50 ($13.53). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,021.50 ($13.37), with a volume of 1,030,292 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at United Utilities Group

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,376.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,028.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.96.

In other news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.85), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($117,292.47). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Recommended Stories

