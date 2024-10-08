United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,029.96 ($13.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,033.50 ($13.53). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,021.50 ($13.37), with a volume of 1,030,292 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, July 5th.
In other news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.85), for a total transaction of £89,623.18 ($117,292.47). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.
