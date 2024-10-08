Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 7154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.
Urbana Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$54.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Urbana Company Profile
Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urbana
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.