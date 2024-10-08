Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 7154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

Urbana Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$54.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of C($4.44) million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Urbana Company Profile

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 9,300 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$46,593.00. Insiders own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

