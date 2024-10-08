USDX [Kava] Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and $285,243.28 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.7262134 USD and is up 8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $310,022.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

