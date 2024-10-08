VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,560 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 1.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

