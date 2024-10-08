VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Holdings Raised by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,237 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 30,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.