Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $15,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 83,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.