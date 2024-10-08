Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 3.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $54,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $179.95. 3,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,874. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $183.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

