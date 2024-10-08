Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,104,000 after buying an additional 217,005 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,101,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,840,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,242,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 110,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

