Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.99. 401,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,305,698. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

