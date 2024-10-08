Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Traveka Wealth LLC

Traveka Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,189. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

