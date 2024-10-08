Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Lifted by Pioneer Wealth Management Group

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 82,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

