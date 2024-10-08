Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.0% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

VIGI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 43,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,150. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.74. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $89.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

